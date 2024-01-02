© 2024
The 1A Movie Club sees 'The Color Purple'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 2, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST
Fantasia Barrino plays Celie in 'The Color Purple'
Fantasia Barrino plays Celie in 'The Color Purple'

A new update to the story of ‘The Color Purple’ is now in theaters. 

The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical, which is an adaptation of the hit 1985 movie and Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. And so far, it’s a box office success. It was the biggest Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009, and the second biggest Dec. 25 opening ever.

The story of ‘The Color Purple’ highlights the resilience and sisterhood of Black women, and it is well-known and well-loved. And with layers – and decades – of material to sift through, how do you update the story while still leaving that legacy intact? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Arfie Ghedi