Major pharmacies send patient records to police without warrant

Published December 15, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST

Three of the nation’s largest pharmacies — CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid — have been sending patient records to law enforcement agencies without warrants and without contacting a lawyer.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) discusses the congressional inquiry she was part of that unearthed this revelation, as well as her ongoing efforts to protect patient medical data in a post-Roe world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

