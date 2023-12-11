The state of free speech, antisemitism on college campuses preceding Israel-Hamas war

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigned over the weekend after she faced criticism for her testimony on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

We speak with Yascha Mounk, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and author of the new book, “The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time,” about the broader challenge of antisemitism and free speech at universities that precedes the Israel-Hamas war.

