Morning news brief
Four GOP presidential candidates debated in Alabama. Israel says the U.N. has been slow to speak out about reports of sexual violence in the Hamas attack. Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is retiring.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Four GOP presidential candidates debated in Alabama. Israel says the U.N. has been slow to speak out about reports of sexual violence in the Hamas attack. Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is retiring.
Copyright 2023 NPR