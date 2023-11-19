© 2023
Pope Francis: Climate activist?

Published November 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST

Pope Francis will attend next month's COP28, making him the first pontiff to attend the annual UN climate conference. It's part of his wider effort to make climate action central to his papacy.

