How friendship helped a Vietnam veteran heal
On this week's Veterans Day Storycorps, Private First Class Eben Olrun speaks to his son, Owen, about how a friendship with another veteran helped him heal from his time in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
On this week's Veterans Day Storycorps, Private First Class Eben Olrun speaks to his son, Owen, about how a friendship with another veteran helped him heal from his time in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR