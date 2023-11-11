© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Thurs 11/9 1:30pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels are operating normally following planned repairs earlier today. Thank you for your patience.

How friendship helped a Vietnam veteran heal

By Scott Simon
Published November 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST

On this week's Veterans Day Storycorps, Private First Class Eben Olrun speaks to his son, Owen, about how a friendship with another veteran helped him heal from his time in Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon