11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Ohio voters to decide on the right to abortion

By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio)
Published November 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST

Abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters via ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.

