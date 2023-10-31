Morning news brief
How Israel's plan to destroy Hamas will unfold is unclear. Speaker Johnson believes a stand-alone aid package for Israel will pass the House. It's Google turn to call witnesses in its monopoly trial.
Copyright 2023 NPR
