Las Vegas Aces clinch second straight WNBA title

On Wednesday night, the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces held on to clinch a dramatic one-point victory in game four of the WNBA final series and retain their title.

A strong last few minutes of defense helped the Aces prevail over the New York Liberty as Las Vegas star power forward was crowned the WNBA Finals MVP.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula was watching it all and joins host Scott Tong to unpack a tense final and a successful season for the league.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.