© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT

Donald Trump won't be a part of Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Amazon faces a federal monopoly lawsuit. The rollout of the new COVID vaccine has been hampered by distribution problems.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin