Morning news brief
Donald Trump won't be a part of Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Amazon faces a federal monopoly lawsuit. The rollout of the new COVID vaccine has been hampered by distribution problems.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Donald Trump won't be a part of Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Amazon faces a federal monopoly lawsuit. The rollout of the new COVID vaccine has been hampered by distribution problems.
Copyright 2023 NPR