R&B Pillar, Usher, to headline super bowl 58 halftime show
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Stephen Thompson, from NPR Music, about the NFL's announcement that R&B pillar, Usher Raymond, will headline Super Bowl 58's halftime show.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Stephen Thompson, from NPR Music, about the NFL's announcement that R&B pillar, Usher Raymond, will headline Super Bowl 58's halftime show.
Copyright 2023 NPR