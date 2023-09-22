J Noa: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

J Noa buzzes with power. Standing cara a cara with the 17-year-old Dominican rapper, it's clear that spinning life experiences into buttery smooth, striking bars is as natural for her as it is for most of us to take a breath.

This Tiny Desk concert was her first time ever leaving her barrio to perform, and yet she transmitted the confidence and charisma of an artist who invokes generations of fuerza into every word she breathes. Setting the tone with "No Me Puedan Parar," she brought captivating energy to the cool anthem. Switching to "Autodidacta," she backed her self-taught narrative with mind-blowing verbal sprints. Gliding through the jazz-backed "Paranoia" to story-driven "Betty," her delivery was so powerful that even the stories she told in between tracks felt like carefully placed poetry.

Desde el DR para romper el Tiny Desk. Don't get it twisted — J Noa came to the Tiny Desk to show the world what a girl from her barrio is capable of. Respira, romper — desde DR pa el mundo, the world isn't ready for her.

SET LIST

"No Me Pueden Parar"

"Autodidacta"

"Paranoia"

"Betty"



MUSICIANS

J Noa: lead vocals

Marcos Rijos: guitar

John Samnson (Jun Blaze): drums

Jason Mathews: keys

Andres Ferret: bass

Nathalie Rodriguez (Gaiya): background vocals

Carlos Colon: background vocals

Archie Knuckles: trumpet

Johnny Jones: alto Sax

Dominic Brogdon: trombone

Danny Flores (Danny Coast): musical director

Pedro Alegria: A&R Direction



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Zayrha Rodriguez, Michael Zamora

Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Catie Dull

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

