© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Visiting sea lion rehab in California

By Chad Campbell
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT

Sea lions are part of the landscape and soundscape on the California coast. And when one of them is found sick or injured, it often ends up at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Chad Campbell