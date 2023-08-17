The News Roundup - International

The United Nations issued a warning over the situation in Sudan this week. More than 1 million people have fled the country since fighting broke out in April. Those who remain are running low on food and healthcare.

North Korea has officially confirmed U.S. soldier Travis King is in the country. King sprinted over the border between North and South Korea while on a civilian tour of the DMZ. North Korean officials are claiming King came to their country to escape unequal and inhumane treatment in the U.S. military.

England and Spain have beaten the rest of the competition at the Women’s World Cup. They will play the final match this Sunday for the championship title.

