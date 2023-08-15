Trump indictment: The legal strengths and weaknesses

Former Georgia district attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to analyze the legal strengths and weaknesses of the Fulton County District Attorney’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The Monday night indictment gives Trump until next Friday to turn himself in for engaging in a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

