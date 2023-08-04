Morning news brief

© 2023
By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published August 4, 2023

Ex-President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to four felony counts. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report. New charges are expected against an imprisoned Russian opposition leader.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.