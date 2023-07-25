Without climate change, heat waves are 'virtually impossible'

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Heidi Cullen, a climate scientist with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, about the World Weather Attribution report out Tuesday that says the record heat waves we’re seeing in the American Southwest and southern Europe have almost no chance of happening without climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.