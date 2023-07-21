How to best experience the Perseid meteor shower this summer

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most dramatic celestial events of the summer. Now through late August, the astronomical phenomenon will light up the night sky with shooting stars, peaking on Aug. 11, 12 and 13.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope, about how to best witness the highly anticipated meteor shower and the rich history behind their discovery.

