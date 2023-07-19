© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Online Streaming: Firefox users upgrading to version 115 are experiencing issues hearing our live stream at wrkf.org within the browser. NPR is addressing the issue.
As an alternative, affected users may stream WRKF at npr.org or use an alternate browser, ex. Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT

Michigan's attorney general has charged 16 people in a fake elector scheme. Trump's lawyers appeared in court in the classified documents case. A Biden administration asylum rule is being challenged.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.