FTC seeks to block Microsoft buying gaming giant Activision Blizzard King

The Federal Trade Commission still seeks to block Microsoft from acquiring gaming titan, Activision Blizzard King. A California judge ruled this week that the FTC did not prove that the acquisition would be anti-competitive.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest on the massive deal and what it would mean for the games industry from Nicole Carpenter of the gaming publication Polygon.

