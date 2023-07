The average global temperature hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, surpassing the most recent records set by Tuesday and Monday. The last time this planetary average record was broken was in 2016.

We speak with Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia’s atmospheric sciences program, to tell us more about this heat.

