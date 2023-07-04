Deadly shooting in Philadelphia leaves 5 dead, 2 children injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Five people were killed and two children were wounded. Police say a man carrying multiple weapons opened fire over several blocks before he was apprehended.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Rodrigo Torrejón, reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer.
