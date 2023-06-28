Morning news brief
Record-breaking heat hits Texas. Five non-travel related cases of malaria have been reported in Texas and Florida. Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent, watchdog says.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Record-breaking heat hits Texas. Five non-travel related cases of malaria have been reported in Texas and Florida. Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent, watchdog says.
Copyright 2023 NPR