Morning news brief

Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT

Record-breaking heat hits Texas. Five non-travel related cases of malaria have been reported in Texas and Florida. Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent, watchdog says.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
