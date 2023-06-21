Morning news brief
Search goes on for submersible in the North Atlantic. Attorney who fought to overturn the election fights for his law license. Poll: Majority of Americans say Supreme Court was wrong to overturn Roe.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Search goes on for submersible in the North Atlantic. Attorney who fought to overturn the election fights for his law license. Poll: Majority of Americans say Supreme Court was wrong to overturn Roe.
Copyright 2023 NPR