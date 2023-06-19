© 2023
Opal Lee — the grandmother of Juneteenth — is 96 and still walking for equality

Published June 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris (R) greets US teacher and activist Opal Lee prior to a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
96-year-old Opal Lee has spent decades walking and advocating for the date marking actual emancipation to be recognized as a national holiday. And this is the third year June 19 is a federal holiday. Lee was part of the celebration at the White House last week marking the holiday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talked with Opal Lee last year.

