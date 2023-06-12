Women's History Month on WRKF

In celebration of Women's History Month, over the course of two Sunday evenings, we will hear stories of how women have overcome economic barriers and how women writers have fostered connections across cultural boundaries.

Global Women Fighting Back

Sunday, March 5 at 6pm

In this one hour special, we hear about how women overcome economic barriers to empower themselves and their communities. You’ll hear about justice for domestic migrant workers in Gulf states, the financial factors behind female genital mutilation, and a program in the Congo working to overcome longstanding cultural barriers to women owning land.

New Letters on the Air: Women Writers and Community

Sunday, March 12 at 6pm

In this special anthology, we explore how women writers foster community across boundaries. Novelist Lisa See shares stories about Chinese women writers of the 19th century. Former Santa Fe Poet Laureate Valerie Martinez describes some of the struggles of women across the border in Juarez, Mexico. And Iranian-American writer Azar Nafisi talks about women in Iran.