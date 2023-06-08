© 2023
Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

By Sarah McCammon
Published June 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT

Pat Robertson, a controversial televangelist and a leader of the religious right, has died. He was 93.

