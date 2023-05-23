'Stakes were high' in Colorado River deal, Arizona water negotiator says

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Arizona’s Department of Water Resources director Tom Buschatzke about a temporary deal to restrict the use of Colorado River water while Western states come up with a longer-term plan to share the river’s limited water amid a historic drought.

And Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot about the deal under which California, Arizona and Nevada would all commit to reducing their use of water from the Colorado River before it reaches critically low levels.

