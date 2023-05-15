© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Saturday 5/13 6pm: WRKF's radio signal is again operating normally following interruptions to accommodate tower workers.

Review: 'Bolero Apocalíptico' by Monsieur Periné

By Felix Contreras
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT

Bolero Apocaliptico from Colombian duo Monsieur Perine, their first album in five years, shows signs of artists who are comfortable with their musical path and are expanding on it.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras