Weds 5/3: WRKF's online streams are operating normally following disruptions earlier this week due to connectivity issues. Thank you for your patience.

WHO says COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency

By A Martínez,
Nurith Aizenman
Published May 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT

The World Health Organization has lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for COVID-19. The declaration had been in effect since Jan. 30, 2020.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Nurith Aizenman
See stories by Nurith Aizenman