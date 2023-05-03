© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Tues 5/2: WRKF's online streams are experiencing intermittent interruptions due to an internet connectivity issue. We are working to resolve this.

King Charles' coronation traditions include 'Stone of Destiny' stolen back by Scots in 1950

Published May 3, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Scottish historian Lucinda Dean about the significance of the “Stone of Scone” upon which medieval Scottish kings were crowned. Since 1308, it has been part of the English king’s coronation chair, even though four Scottish students tried to steal it back in 1950.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.