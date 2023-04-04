Questions persist over East Palestine waterways cleanup after chemical spill from train derailment
The creeks and rivers that run through East Palestine, Ohio, are contaminated with chemicals from the train derailment that occurred in early February. A cleanup is underway, but some residents and scientists are questioning whether it’s being done correctly.
Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.
