Senators grill CEO of Norfolk Southern over disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Published March 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw faces bipartisan scrutiny on Capitol Hill Thursday. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works took him to task in a hearing on the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee gets the latest from NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

