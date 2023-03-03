The News Roundup - International

Tempers did not calm in the West Bank this week. Following settler attacks on Palestinian villages, the violence has continued, causing Israeli officials to appeal for calm. Despite the unrest, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there will be no freeze on settlement construction in the area.

A new congressional committee on China began meeting this week and is framing its rivalry with the U.S. as “an existential struggle.” Beijing isn’t thrilled about it.

President Bidenwelcomed on Monday a new trade deal between European Union and the United Kingdom, saying that its implementation would be vital in maintaining the Good Friday Agreement.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5