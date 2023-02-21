Why the plant-based meat industry is no longer sizzling

Plant-based meat substitutes, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seemed so promising a few years ago when they began being marketed widely. Since then, sales of plant-based meat have slumped.

Impossible Foods has cut 20% of its workforce. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about why the industry is stalling with Deena Shanker, a food reporter at Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.