Supreme Court considers whether internet platforms should be held liable for content

The Supreme Court hears a case about whether internet platforms should be held liable for the content on their sites. The case involves Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that shields Internet companies from liability for content posted by others on their sites.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Evelyn Douek, assistant professor of law at Stanford Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.