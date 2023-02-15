© 2023
Patients continue to receive costly ambulance bills

Published February 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST

Out-of-network ambulance bills can be extremely high and unaffordable for many patients. Despite many other surprise medical bills being banned starting in 2022 due to the No Surprises Act passed by Congress, ground ambulances were excluded.

Here & Now‘s host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Bob Herman, businesses of health care reporter at STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.