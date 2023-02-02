Businesses move to hire more people with criminal records

Nearly 80 million people in this country have a criminal record, and many struggle to find employment or a place to live. Now some states and businesses are moving to lower those barriers for ex-offenders.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dane Linn, senior vice president at Business Roundtable, a group that is the founding partner of the Second Chance Business Coalition.

