© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRKF's signal has been restored to normal operation, Thursday evening, following outages due to technical issues. Thank you for your patience.

Senegalese journalist released from prison after months-long protests

Published January 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST

A court in Senegal ordered the release of prominent journalist and anti-government critic Pape Ale Niang this week after months of protests. The journalist’s supporters worried that his imprisonment signaled a crackdown on the liberal press freedoms the country in place.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses the story with NPR West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.