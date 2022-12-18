© 2022
Sunday Puzzle: SHH! It's Puzzle Time

By Will Shortz
Published December 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that starts with SH-. I'll give you two words. One that can precede the answer, the other that can follow it; in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. Night Tree --> SHADE (nightshade, shade tree)
1. Tennis Lace
2. April Stall
3. Loan Tank
4. Book Life
5. Window Spree
6. Sea Station
7. T Tail
8. Screen Clock
9. Cold Blade
10. Road Stopper


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Many people carry _____ (4-letter word) in a _____ (5-letter word) to make _____ (9-letter word). You can rearrange the letters of the first two words (the 4- and 5-letter ones) to get the last word (the 9-letter one). What words are these?

Challenge answer: Cash + purse = purchases

Winner: Scott Porter of Orlando, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chip Naharajan, of Philadelphia. If you change the third letter of WOLF to an O, you get the sound made by a dog — WOOF. Name a six-letter animal and change the second letter to get the sound made by a completely different animal. What is it?

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
