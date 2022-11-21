FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match

Updated November 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM ET

The U.S. men's national team's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup, a crucial opening match against Wales, has ended in a 1-1 tie, complicating U.S. hopes of emerging from the group stage.

The first goal of the team's World Cup campaign came in the 36th minute, as U.S. winger Christian Pulisic fed a breakaway ball to Timothy Weah, who flicked it in just ahead of the outstretched foot of Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey as the U.S.-friendly crowd roared.

The young and aggressive U.S. squad looked dominant in the first half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, besting Wales in time of possession. It narrowly missed an earlier goal in a chaotic sequence where a near Wales own-goal turned into a chance for forward Josh Sargent, whose header went just wide of the post.

But Wales came alive in the second half, pressing hard on the U.S. defense, including a shot on goal saved in highlight reel fashion by U.S. keeper Matt Turner. Then, late in the game, Wales captain Gareth Bale drew a penalty in the box on U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman and knocked in the penalty kick in the 82nd minute to bring the game to a tie at 1-1.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. has returned to the tournament with a fresh look: All but one of the 26 players on the roster have never played in a World Cup game before today, and the team is one of the youngest squads in the entire event.

The U.S. has turned to its young stars who have honed their skills playing in high-level European leagues – including Pulisic, the 24-year-old phenom winger with Chelsea, and team captain Tyler Adams, the 23-year-old midfielder for Leeds United.

Monday's opponent Wales has been out of the World Cup for even longer – this year is its first appearance since 1958. But the team's performance in recent years, under the leadership of Bale, has impressed many. At #19, it is ranked just three spots behind the U.S.

It was the first meeting of Wales and the U.S. in a World Cup match. Both teams saw today as a critical match to win in their difficult road out of the competitive Group B. (No other group has a higher average FIFA ranking than Group B at 15, led by England, a favorite to win the entire tournament.)

Any first World Cup game is already important for both teams – since 1998, 84% of teams who win their opening match are able to move on from the group stage.

But with England looking dominant in a 6-2 win over Iran, it appears to be a near-lock to leave the group – leaving Wales, the U.S. and Iran all jockeying for the second spot.

Monday's draw leaves the U.S. and Wales each with 1 point in the tally that will determine whether they make it to the knockout round, while England's win has them ahead with 3. The U.S. team's next chance is on Friday: a marquee matchup with England set for 2 p.m. Eastern time.

