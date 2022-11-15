University of California strikes cause sweeping halt to classes

About 48,000 unionized academic workers across the University of California’s 10 campuses have taken to the picket line, calling for better pay and benefits. The workers — who perform much of the teaching and research at the state’s premier higher education system — decided to strike after talks with the university failed to reach a satisfying conclusion. Many classes have been canceled across the state as a result.

Summer Lin, the Los Angeles Times reporter covering the strikes, speaks to host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

