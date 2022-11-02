Capitol Police cameras recorded break-in at Pelosi residence

Updated November 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM ET

United States Capitol Police security cameras installed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence recorded the break-in to her home early last Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The Washington Post first reported that the cameras installed by the U.S. Capitol Police were on when David DePape broke into the home through a rear door, but no one at the law enforcement's command center in Washington, D.C., was watching when he entered.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Capitol Police released a statement indicating their command center has access to 1,800 cameras, including the ones at the Pelosi residence, that they monitor "around the clock when she is there." The statement acknowledged that because the speaker wasn't home those cameras were not as actively monitored, but the statement says, their officers used information from the feed to help local respond to the incident.

DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi residence around 2:30 a.m. and attacked Paul Pelosi, the 82 year old husband of the speaker, with a hammer. DePape was charged with assault and attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, after he stated that he was looking for the speaker. San Francisco police arrived quickly, after Mr. Pelosi called 9-1-1 and a dispatcher detected there was a situation that needed a quick response. When officers arrived, they found DePape and Pelosi struggling with the hammer, but DePape pulled it away and struck Mr. Pelosi with it. He underwent successful surgery for a fractured skull and severe injuries to his arm and hands, and is recovering at a hospital in San Francisco.

After the attack on January 6, 2021 on the U.S. Capitol, the San Francisco Police Department stationed a car outside the Pelosi residence 24/7, but the department stopped that practice and there was not a car there when the break-in and assault against Mr. Pelosi occurred, according to the source.

The San Francisco Police Department is leading the investigation but a joint task force was created after the attack with the United States Capitol Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday Tom Manger, the USCP chief , released a statement saying the attack on Mr. Pelosi was " an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today's contentious political climate."

He said the agency had stepped up security measures since the January 6 riot at the Capitol and was on track to fill vacancies on the force. But Manger added the current climate "calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership."

After a significant increase in threats, lawmakers were given additional resources to increase security measures at both their homes and their offices.

Wednesday's statement acknowledges that additional resources were earmarked to upgrade security systems after the January 6 attack. "Now we will fast-track the work we have already been doing to enhance the protection of Members outside of Washington, D.C., while also providing new protective options that will address concerns following Friday's targeted attack."

The statement praised he work of the members of the agency and added what appeared to be a warning: "a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it's too late."

Manger sent a memo to all House members and staff following last week's attack urging them to take advantage of resources to help protect them, including coordination with local law enforcement about threats, training and briefing for offices, and increasing patrols of district residences.

