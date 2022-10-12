'Detention by Design' podcast sheds light on the history of U.S. immigration detention system

A new podcast from NPR-affiliate WLRN in Miami is telling the story of the U.S. immigration detention system. The podcast — called “Detention by Design” — focuses on the history of detention in the U.S. where it started in south Florida.

Host Danny Rivero weaves in personal histories and meticulously compiled archival materials to tell how the arrival of Haitian and Cuban migrants by boat in the 1970s and 1980s shaped the immigration and detention system in this country today.

Rivero joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about this gripping and often devastating story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.