© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas talk show host publicly comes out about her transition from male to female

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT

Click here for the original audio.

Mikaela Taylor is the host of the “Morning Mayhem Show” in Kerrville, Texas. She recently began transitioning from male to female and publicly came out about it to her listeners.

She was happy to receive a lot of support from her conservative town.

Texas Public Radio’s Jerry Clayton reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.