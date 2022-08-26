Recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly filed following recent criticism

A formal effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been launched Friday, according to a report from NOLA.com .

Two critics of Cantrell — former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson — have filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s office, which claims the mayor has failed “to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”

In order to trigger a recall election, the petition must garner signatures from 20% of eligible voters in Orleans Parish within 180 days.

There are roughly 266,000 registered voters in Orleans Parish, according to the Registrar of Voters, which means the petition organizers would require about 53,200 signatures.

In recent weeks, Cantrell has been under fire for reports of high travel expenses, with some trips costing tens of thousands of dollars, her administration’s handling of crime and New Orleans Police Department staffing issues. Because of the latter, Cantrell said Mardi Gras could be canceled , but after backlash, went back on her earlier statement.

Cantrell also received criticism after showing up to court to lend support to the family of a teen carjacker — also a former participant in the mayor’s Pathways Youth Internship Program.

A spokesperson said the Cantrell administration did not have a comment as of Friday afternoon.

Digital Editor Katelyn Umholtz contributed to this report.

