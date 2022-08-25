The term 'quiet quitting' is everywhere now. We want to hear your thoughts

What does quiet quitting mean to you?

Since this TikTok about the phrase was posted in July, the term has gone viral, with #quietquitting gaining millions of views on the platform.

Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only your assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are just some of the common examples used to define this latest workplace trend. Some experts say it's a misnomer and should really be defined as carving out time to take care of yourself.

NPR and Consider This want to hear from workers about what they think of this term. If you want to share your story, please fill out the form below and a producer or reporter may follow up with you.

