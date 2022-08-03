© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR's staff rounds up the best video games of 2022 so far

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Fight against the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring. (Business Wire)
Fight against the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring. (Business Wire)

NPR staff and contributors weigh in on their favorite games of 2022 so far. Here & Now’s Scott Tong is joined by show producer James Mastromarino to break down some of the picks.

NPR’s staff picks for best game of 2022 so far

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga


Watch on YouTube.

  • Elden Ring
  • Nock
  • Stray
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin


Watch on YouTube.

  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker


Watch on YouTube.

  • Vampire Survivors
  • Horizon Forbidden West


Watch on YouTube.

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Tunic
  • Commander Legends: Battle for Buldur’s Gate
  • King of Fighters XV
  • Strange Horticulture
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • Sifu
  • Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  • Aperture Desk Job
  • Weird West
  • Card Shark
  • AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative
  • Vermillion

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.