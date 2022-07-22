Winston Salem's Safe Bus: The rich history of a Black-owned transportation company 

Safe Bus was a Black-owned transportation company formed in 1926 to serve the African American community in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

It was created at a time when trolleys extended into white neighborhoods only. The company eventually became part of the city’s Transit Authority.

David Ford of WFDD on the company’s important place in North Carolina’s Black history.

