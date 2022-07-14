Lost beagle returns home with a third prize ribbon in a dog show

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A beagle got lost in England. The dog's name is Bonnie, and her owners were still searching when she met another dog owner. John Wilmer was driving to a dog show when he spotted the stray by the road. So he brought Bonnie to the show along with his two other dogs. He entered her into the best rescue dog competition, and Bonnie placed third. A picture in People magazine shows her reunited with her owner and wearing a yellow ribbon.